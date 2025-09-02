Drop EVERYTHING — speedrun SF applications are live 👀

Our upcoming Winter/Spring cohort (SR006) runs from late January through April 2026. Applications are open now and will close on September 28, 2025, at 11:59 PM PT.

We built speedrun for one reason: to back exceptional founders from around the world at the earliest stage. If that’s you, apply now to join SR006.

Our commitment is that we’ll partner with you and provide support through every part of your founder journey.

To get a sense of what that looks like, today we’re sharing details on the offer for startups accepted to a16z speedrun.

We invest up to $1M in your startup.

We invest $500K for 10% upfront in a SAFE and another $500K in your next round within 18 months, so you start your fundraise from a position of strength.

Plus, an industry-leading package of over $5M in credits from world-class partners.

Accepted companies receive cloud, AI, and software credits worth >$5M, as well as priority access to model providers, app stores, and social platforms. Our credits are often enough to fully defray the cost of building an MVP. We created this credits program with purpose: to combine your cash investment with resources that maximize its impact and longevity.

We wire upon acceptance so you can start building ASAP.

We accept startups on a rolling basis, wire immediately upon close, and start working together right away.

We help you build for the long-term.

We see this as the beginning of a multi-stage partnership so we ask for a right to invest in subsequent financing rounds (a “pro rata” right). In many cases, we’ve invested millions of additional dollars to support our companies later on.

Start your company and team with strong fundamentals.

We ask that founders set aside an option pool to hire exceptional employees early. We offer legal resources to help you set up your pool and company incorporation too.

Unlock cheat codes with help from our team of operators.

You’ll get direct access to our team of expert operators who’ll help guide you through every stage of raising capital, BD, recruiting, marketing, and HR.

But you run the show.

We don’t take board seats. We believe founders should control their boards at this stage.

If you’re building the future and ready to move fast → apply now.

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.

