a16z Summit is an annual, invite-only event bringing together thinkers, builders, and innovators to explore and examine the future of tech. This year, we examined the theme “The Future Is Inevitable,” with speakers covering topics ranging from genetic engineering to bias in AI to what life will look like in 2030. We’ll be posting all of the 2019 talks here, so check back regularly or subscribe to our YouTube channel to be notified when the next video goes live.