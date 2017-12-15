Challenges in Healthcare Innovation

watch time: 22 minutes

The U.S. spent $2.6 trillion on healthcare in 2010; this is expected to double by 2020. Why so expensive? And why has healthcare been so resistant to the innovations that could bring costs down; why is it still so time-consuming and difficult to bring effective solutions to market?

By enabling a more powerful understanding of biology, tech is literally “rewriting” how the healthcare industry discovers, tests, and brings new medicines to market… and ultimately, to patients. In this talk delivered at our recent annual a16z Summit in November 2017, general partner on the bio fund Jorge Conde reflects on all this and more.

credits: All trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Star Wars logos via Wikimedia Commons; Eadward Muybridge “‘Human and Animal Locomotion” moving images reconstructed from DNA by Seth Shipman et al, via NIH.gov.