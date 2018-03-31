a16z Video: Pande & Conde on Players and Paths for Healthcare Startups

watch time: 6 minutes

The creation of each new technology enables a tool, a therapy, or a diagnostic: a cell, a protein, even an app. But the process underneath isn’t just complex in the science and engineering of it, but in the go to market. So in this video, a16z bio fund general partners Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande give a quick hallway-conversation style overview on who the stakeholders are in this process. What’s the process from inception to approval to market, and how do go-to-market models differ? What should founders know at the beginning of each path?