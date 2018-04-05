a16z Video: What to Make of Consolidation in Healthcare?

Some of the big headlines hitting in healthcare recently have been all around consolidation in the industry: Walmart and Humana; Aetna and CVS; Amazon, JP Morgan and Berkshire Hathaway. In this hallway conversation, a16z’s Bio team — including general partners Jorge Conde and Vijay Pande, and Jeffrey Low — discuss what might be going on as we begin to see increased vertical integration in the entire value chain. Will this decrease costs? How will these different consortiums drive value to patients at a local level?

Conde, Pande and Low share how with this much change comes ripe opportunity for disruption, as the landscape of the value change is literally shifting below entrepreneurs… and then jam on what opportunities now open up when you have full integrations of these technologies that previously had friction because of the number of players.