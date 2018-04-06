a16z Video: Eroom’s Law

watch time: 4 minutes

Moore’s Law transformed computing through decreased costs, but Eroom’s Law — “Moore” spelled backwards — is the opposite: Much of the costs in bio (drugs etc.) have been exponentially increasing in cost. So where do the two meet? And what are the possibilities that come from applying cheaper faster computation to the extraordinary rising costs of healthcare?

credits: historical clips of Gordon Moore courtesy of the Computer History Museum; Prelinger Archives; music “Blossoming” by Podington Bear; all trademarks are the property of their respective owners