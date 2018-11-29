a16z Video: When Software Eats the Real (Estate) World

Buying a home is in many ways the pinnacle of the American dream. And yet the way things work today, it’s a painful process. Real estate agents, brokers, banks, notaries, title insurers and many other intermediaries all make for a convoluted, difficult, and expensive process for home buyers and sellers alike.

In this presentation from a16z’s annual Summit event, a16z General Partner Alex Rampell explains how as consumers get used to less friction and more transparency in the age of mobile, software is finally beginning to disrupt buying a home — from discovery to purchase to finance and more — including even the nature of home ownership at its core.