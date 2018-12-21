What’s Next for Marketplace Startups: Services and More

watch time: 40 minutes

The past and future of marketplace startups — where are we? Ever since eBay popularized an internet meeting place for buyers and sellers of, well, just about everything, we’ve been waiting for 100 other at-scale marketplaces for everything else, including services.

In this hallway conversation, Frank Chen and Li Jin from a16z’s Deal & Research team talk about why there aren’t 100 thriving marketplaces for services yet — and what’s changing to make this next wave of marketplace startups super exciting.

You can also see a related post on the topic, by Li Jin and Andrew Chen, at:

https://a16z.com/2018/11/27/services-marketplaces-service-economy-evolution-whats-next/