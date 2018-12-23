Nature as Technology

watch time: 13 minutes

We’re surrounded by materials in nature, and we’ve certainly also been using them for ages. But we’ve also been operating largely outside of nature on using — and applying materials — to the world around us, rather than working from within.

In this short talk given at a16z’s annual Summit, CEO of Apeel Sciences (and PhD in materials science) James Rogers talks about how we can not just borrow from nature… but use the latest scientific advances in tech to take what we’ve learned from the natural world. It’s harnessing (our understanding of) nature to create solutions for our world’s biggest problems.