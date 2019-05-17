10+1 Lessons from a Repeat Entrepreneur with Justin Kan

a16z General Partner Andrew Chen talks with repeat entrepreneur, cofounder and CEO Justin Kan. Justin is a repeat entrepreneur who co-founded Kiko Software (a Web 2.0 calendar that pre-dated Google Calendar by 4 years), Justin.tv (a lifecasting platform), Twitch.tv (a live streaming platform for esports, music, and other creatives now part of Amazon), Socialcam, and now Atrium, a software powered law firm for startups.

Justin reflects on his journey and shares 10 + 1 lesson he’s learned along the way:

The paradox of choice: choosing a focus

Tradeoffs between B2B versus B2C companies

Market risk vs execution risk

Fundraising strategy: go big or stay lean?

Managing the stress of being a startup CEO (again!)

Seeking out mentors, coaches, and peers for help

Intentionally designing a culture to avoid the pitfalls of “culture eating strategy”

Things he’s still doing in his latest startup—and things he’s doing very differently

Managing higher expectations

What he’s reading and listening to

Bonus: advice he’d give his 20-year old self

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments and certain publicly traded cryptocurrencies/ digital assets for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.

Charts and graphs provided within are for informational purposes solely and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The content speaks only as of the date indicated. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects, and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Please see https://a16z.com/disclosures for additional important information.