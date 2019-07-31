Video: Software Eats Care Delivery

We are in the middle of a truly transformative moment in the healthcare market—particularly in care delivery. Key tailwinds are coming together to create a unique opportunity in healthcare for tech startups, such as the laying down of core infrastructure, and novel business models and access points in the system. In this deck, a16z bio deal partner Julie Yoo describes the specific zones of opportunity that are most ripe for companies to have an impact (and why); what some of the new and innovative approaches are; and finally, the characteristics that might make for a winning formula for startups in this space.