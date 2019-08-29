Agents of change: How do you innovate from the inside?

It’s the oldest rule of disruption. People inside the company see the new thing coming, but have a hard time being heard or driving actual change.

At a recent event hosted by a16z, co-founder Marc Andreessen was asked the following question, about introducing innovation in the healthcare industry:

“Many of us have to go be agents for innovation and change in industries that aren’t necessarily as open to it. What is your advice for that — how do you think about doing something innovative, that you believe in, that you think will work, when others might say, oh, we’re more traditional, this is the way things are done?”

We’re sharing his answer here as a mindset that can apply to every industry. You can listen to the ~4min answer below (and find the full podcast here).