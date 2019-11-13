The End of Advertising

Editor’s note: It’s Summit Week at a16z, so each day we’re re-sharing some of our favorite talks from the last few years. a16z Summit is an annual, invite-only event bringing together thinkers, builders, and innovators to explore and examine the future of tech. Our 2019 theme is “The Future Is Inevitable,” and we’ll put many of these talks online afterwards.

In this talk from Summit 2018, general partner Connie Chan reveals how Chinese internet companies have adopted innovative business models that diversify revenue streams and create customer flexibility. Watch the full video of Connie’s talk or skip to particular sections in the index below.

An index of topics and tech trends covered in this presentation:

The state of affairs in the US (1:14)

Combining advertising and transaction business models (2:46)

Books as a network (6:41)

Monetizing podcasts in China vs. the US (9:40)

Purchasing through videos (12:21)

Rethinking music consumption (16:22)

Where is the US headed? (20:58)

Further reading:

How China is Cashing in on Group Chats

Ecommerce as Video’s Killer App

Remember QR Codes? They’re More Powerful Than You Think

16 Ways QR Codes are Being Used in China