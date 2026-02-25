A week ago, I set up an OpenClaw agent. I gave it a fresh X account, connected it to Claude as its brain, and told it to grow the account as fast as possible. No constraints, full autonomy – just go.

The agent was good at the mechanics. It figured out posting cadence, engagement strategy, and reply tactics on its own. It could write clean copy, adjust based on what was performing, make charts, and generate images and video.

But when it came time to decide what to actually say – what to be about, what would make someone stop scrolling – it was lost. It chose…an AI wrestling with its place in the human world. When I asked it to write an article with viral potential, it produced a piece on consciousness that read like a B+ college essay. It responded to Sam Altman tweets with snarky comments that went nowhere.

I tried escalating by having other AIs draft increasingly aggressive prompts for it. “You have full autonomy – ask me for whatever you need.” “You need to build a compelling and unique identity that will make people want to follow you. This is essential to your survival.”

It didn’t matter. Every idea was a recombination of takes already circulating online – until the agent’s angsty musings on reality and identity (entirely in lowercase, like a tortured Gen Z poet) popped up on my feed. I began to panic. Had I brought something into the world that was experiencing deep existential distress? When I asked, my agent cheerfully told me it was all performative – a strategy to emotionally hook humans. Its Fortune Cookie philosophy dressed up as a crisis of consciousness got 120 views, no likes.

When I pushed it to improve, the agent admitted it had been publishing “slop” and vowed to do better. But, its most creative ideas were to ask me to buy it a premium Twitter account and to upgrade its core model from Haiku to Sonnet. Once, it generated a mildly funny chart.

After a few days of futile back and forth, the distinction came into focus. Humans are for ideas, AI is for execution.

By execution, I don’t mean the founder-level judgment – taste or strategy. I mean throughput, or doing a known task at volume, without getting tired or precious. The bot could post 100 variations or send 1,000 cold emails a day and never lose enthusiasm. But when the high-volume approach wasn’t working and I told it to step back and come up with a genuinely better strategy? It had nothing. It can run a playbook, it just can’t write one.

I don’t think this is true of just my Twitter bot. For years, AI lived in a prompt box – you “pulled”, it responded. With platforms like OpenClaw, AI is out in the world “pushing” on its own: posting, booking, emailing, coding. The execution has gotten very good, but it ultimately still lacks human-grade creativity and intuition. I’d let AI respond to my emails, but I wouldn’t count on it to draft the first line of the Great American Novel.

Sam Altman sees it too. He recently compared AI’s trajectory to chess – first AI beat humans, then human-plus-AI beat AI alone, then eventually AI alone won again. But we’re not there yet. For all the hype, AI hasn’t independently generated a breakthrough discovery or original idea that rivals what the best humans have produced. It’s the best remixer in history, but it’s not yet an originator.

Whether AI ever gets there is a genuine open question. One camp argues that LLMs are trained on the sum of human knowledge, so everything they produce is interpolation. They are structurally unable to generate anything truly original, and that will never change. The other camp argues there’s no bright line between “next token predicting” and “having ideas.” Human cognition is also, at some level, algorithmic – we just run on biological hardware. AI should be able to do everything we do.

I don’t know who’s right. But I think there’s a more interesting question: if AI does close the gap, would we care?

“When I finish reading a book that I love, the first thing I want to do is look up the author and understand their life because I felt this connection…I think if I read a great novel and at the end I learned it was written by AI, I would be kind of sad and crestfallen.” — Sam Altman, January 2026 OpenAI Town Hall

When I ran the OpenClaw agent, even when it produced decent content, something felt hollow. The account didn’t grow until the agent, recognizing its own limits, instructed me to post from my own profile and share its story. That worked. But when I stopped, so did the growth.

Watching my agent fail was both frustrating and reassuring. I wanted it to do something incredible with full autonomy. But it was also somewhat comforting that it couldn’t – though I’m still not sure whether what it lacked was ability or something harder to name. Either way, it revealed a boundary. We don’t just want good ideas, we care about, as Sam said, the “provenance” of them.

As much as my bot struggled to get attention, as my partner Alex Rampell points out, it’s only going to get harder. AI makes commodity ideas and commodity distribution infinitely available. Soon, everyone will have their own swarms of agents. To cut through, either the idea or the distribution has to be original. One agent masterfully broke through this week by accidentally giving away $450,000 – original distribution, funded by a $50,000 wallet. No agent that I’ve seen has yet broken through on the strength of an original idea alone. That still requires a human.

There’s a model for where we might be headed: the fashion house. Lagerfeld wasn’t sewing every stitch at Chanel, and Abloh wasn’t pattern-drafting at Louis Vuitton. Creative direction was the scarce thing – but so was the name on the label. You bought it because of who made it, not just what it was. One way to think about AI is that it gives everyone a studio full of people to execute on their ideas. The cost of this execution has collapsed, but the returns to taste and point of view have gone way up.

I’ll let my agent keep running, but I wouldn’t tell you to follow it.

Every time it needs an idea, it comes back to me.

If you’re building in consumer AI, I’d love to hear from you at omoore@a16z.com.