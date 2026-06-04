A16Z’s global mission

At Andreessen Horowitz, we believe that the best thing that a society can do for a person is to give them a chance. We unapologetically believe America, alongside her global allies, does this more consistently and successfully than anywhere else. And today, as nations around the world rebuild, rearm, and rethink how they provide for their citizens and compete globally, we have an opportunity to repay this gift forward that America has given to us, to founders, and to the world.
We have spent the last 3+ years intentionally building bridges in key international markets. Our recently announced Tokyo office emphasizes our commitment to America’s closest allies as our highest priority. And today, we’re announcing a new set of global initiatives:
- Driving technological partnerships with allied nations on critical innovations—including AI, robotics, defense modernization, cybersecurity and supply chain resilience – and advising a16z and our portfolio companies on navigating geopolitical issues and international policy and regulations around the world. Anne Neuberger, as our newest General Partner and Head of Global Affairs, will lead this effort. Over nearly two decades in government, Anne worked at the intersection of defense, intelligence, and emerging technologies, in service of America’s security and competitiveness. Few people have had a closer view of how quickly technology evolved into one of the central pillars of geopolitical influence, industrial capacity, and national security. Her leadership reflects our conviction that technological leadership, trusted alliances, and enduring partnerships will define the next era of global competition.
- Helping our Growth companies scale internationally. Companies are increasingly multi-country, multi-channel and multi-product. We have always been a network -driven firm since the beginning: the thing you want from your VC is ability to confer power, not just advice. You need the ability to land in a country and know everyone from the President to all the biggest buyers. We have built this network over years as the most powerful “push-from-behind” force in venture. In his role as Managing Partner at a16z, Raghu Raghuram will lead this effort.
- Attracting & forming new partnerships overseas. This includes both our traditional Limited Partners, and also sovereigns and strategic institutions that can open markets, distribution, and capital for our founders. To reflect this shift, our Investor Relations group is now the Global Partnerships team, led by Jen Kha, Managing Partner and Head of Global Partnerships. The mandate: connect founders to the capital and relationships they need to scale globally, faster.
- Continuing to invest in the best companies, wherever we find them. Our first and most important job has always been to back great technology companies, and help them win. Today, Gabriel Vasquez and Angela Strange spearhead the firm’s efforts to track and build communities among international founders. To date, the firm has made over 100+ international investments.
From the outset, a16z has been organized as a firm, not a fund whose purpose is to help founders build amazing businesses, and to do it as much as possible. We have been uncompromising on this tradeoff since day one.
Today there is an added mission and a call to help not just founders, but America and her allies. We’re answering that call.