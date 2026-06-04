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A16Z Investor Relations is now Global Partnerships

Jen Kha Posted June 4, 2026
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Technology used to be a small segment of the economy. Now it’s how countries dominate – economically, militarily, culturally. That also means how founders win is evolving. The most ambitious founders are now building on a much larger scale and choosing VC partners who can confer power to access, relationships and capital.

To help our portfolio and therefore, Limited Partners (LPs), succeed, we are evolving our role beyond traditional Investor Relations. Our new mandate is to not just support our LPs, but help our founders bring the most important technology to America and her Allies. That is why Investor Relations is now Global Partnerships.

With this expanded mandate, we will:

  • Connect our LPs to the best founders building the future for both investment and partnership opportunities
  • Engage a new class of institutional investors that can bring more than capital including market access, regulatory reach and distribution
  • And by doing so, enable founders who are going international from day one, by linking them to aligned sovereign, institutional, and strategic capital and technology adopters.

Examples in action:

  • Luma. We facilitated a partnership between Luma and HUMAIN AI, who led their $900M Series C and are now partnering on a 2GW AI Supercluster in Saudi Arabia.
  • Kalshi. We’ve engaged with international government leaders regarding prediction markets, including the importance of establishing a clear regulatory framework to ensure market integrity, investor protection, transparency, and responsible innovation within the sector.
  • Tokyo office. We announced plans for a new international office alongside multiple collaboration opportunities with Japanese companies and the Ministry of Defense during a recent meeting with Prime Minister Takaichi.

What this means for our Limited Partners:

For our LPs, this is an extension of what a16z has always stood for. We help our founders win by giving them access to our network and accelerating their success. Global Partnerships is the latest expression of that commitment now expanded globally. When our companies successfully expand and distribute internationally, our LPs benefit.

What this means for our Founders:

For our founders, Global Partnerships means having a partner who can open doors at the highest levels of sovereign and institutional capital, find the customers and distribution channels that matter most and support international scale. This ensures that as we bring frontier technology into new markets, we are doing so with the strategic relationships and geopolitical fluency those markets require.

In short, the mandate is simple: connect the best founders to the capital and countries they need to win in this next era.

About the Contributor

Jen Kha

is a managing partner and Head of Global Partnerships focused on the firm’s limited partner relationships as well as its strategy and execution in raising capital.

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