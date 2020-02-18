As investors in Airbnb, Instacart, and many others, it’s no secret that we’re bullish on marketplace companies. Over the past few decades, marketplaces have become some of the most impactful companies in the world economy. From a16z's Marketplace 100 ranking to company building advice for founders, this is a16z's guide to marketplace companies.

The a16z Marketplace 100

by Bennett Carroccio and Andrew Chen

The Marketplace Glossary

by Li Jin

Coming 2/19: Required Reading for Marketplace Entrepreneurs

by a16z editorial

Coming 2/20: Four Paths to Marketplace Success

by D'Arcy Coolican

Coming 2/21: 13 Metrics for Marketplace Companies

by Li Jin, D'Arcy Coolican, and Jeff Jordan

Platforms vs. Verticals and the Next Great Unbundling

by Jeff Jordan

The Passion Economy and the Future of Work

by Li Jin

16 Metrics for the Passion Economy

by Li Jin

What's Next for Marketplace Startups?

by Li Jin and Andrew Chen

Marketplaces (and Network Effects)

by Jeff Jordan

8 Considerations When Building Managed Marketplace Companies

by Li Jin

Amazon’s Revolutionary Retail Strategy? Recycling Old Ideas

by Benedict Evans

Managing Tensions In Online Marketplaces

by Jeff Jordan

a16z Podcast: The Marketplace Rules

by Jeff Jordan and Anu Hariharan

a16z Podcast: The Curious Case of the Opentable IPO

by J.D. Moriarty, Jeff Jordan, and Sonal Chokshi
