Two of America’s enduring exports are technology and culture. We’ve near perfected the art, science, and business of scaling technological breakthroughs, but we’ve not yet done the same for cultural breakthroughs. The Talent x Opportunity Initiative (TxO) is a step in that direction: a system that discovers and supports cultural geniuses in building large, enduring businesses around their cultural breakthrough in a way that lets creators retain majority ownership of their companies.

Culture and technology are two of America’s most important and enduring exports. Over the last few decades, we’ve built and refined an ecosystem for scaling technology companies: from patient capital for all stages of a business, to deeply interconnected talent networks, to open source software and company-building best practices.

But the ecosystem for cultural breakthroughs is much less developed. When we speak with company builders, they often complain about how sparse the ecosystem is, with spotty access to capital and mentorship, a lack of systematic training, and a much less well developed set of company building blocks.

Our goal with the TxO Initiative is to help emerging cultural geniuses by providing them access to a new system of funding, training, and mentorship that helps these entrepreneurs build durable, successful companies around their cultural innovations.

The Talent x Opportunity Initiative has four components:

The TxO Fund is a Donor Advised Fund managed by Tides Foundation. The TxO Fund’s standard investment terms provide that in exchange for $100,000, an entrepreneur agrees to give Tides Foundation (as sponsor of the TxO Fund) a SAFE note that converts into a 7% ownership stake in the company.

The TxO University is a 10-month online training and mentorship program that is hand-tailored for culture driven startups. The goal of the accelerator is to select a small cohort of cultural geniuses who lack the necessary networks to scale their idea into a global business and to equip them with the networks and knowledge needed.

The TxO Partners are a select group of corporations that will contribute products, services, and expertise to TxO companies.

The TxO Community, a collection of donors, mentors, and eventually alumni that will rally to support TxO founders.

a16z does not profit from any of the returns: all returns generated by these holdings go directly back into the fund, with the hope that we can continue to support many future generations of founders. Contributors to the fund will not receive any return of capital or appreciation on the fund’s investments.