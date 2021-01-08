It's Time to Heal

Engineering the Future of Bio and Healthcare

For too long we’ve confused the status quo for stasis in bio and healthcare. We’ve accepted certain things as true—things we believed to be intractable, or at the very least, extremely hard to change. Then came 2020: the year bio and healthcare had to move fast. We saw adaptation and adoption of new technologies, cultures, and approaches with incredible agility and speed. A vaccine was developed in 42 days. Virtual medicine became the norm. New regulations on everything from drug prices to telehealth licensure and reimbursement swept through the government. And much of bio and healthcare will never look the same.

These new tools and technologies are already changing how we approach everything: what we develop, how we develop it, and how it’s deployed to patients. Now, it’s time to build.