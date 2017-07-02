Navigating Uncertainty: Advice for Graduates (and Others Changing Course)

watch time: 8 minutes

How can a new college grad — or, for that matter, anyone looking to make a change — navigate all the uncertainties involved in doing anything worthwhile? In this commencement speech delivered to Northern Arizona University’s Class of 2017, a16z general partner Martin Casado offers hard-earned advice based on his own experiences: He variously considered careers in computational physics, cyberpolicy, and academia before discovering computer science (and later making startup history). You’re unlikely to achieve your goals, he argues… but that’s okay, because your goals are subject to change.