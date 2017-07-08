On Career Moves and Business Leadership

watch time: 1 hour

In this wide-ranging conversation, a16z co-founder Ben Horowitz shares his experiences about venture capital, company culture, rap music, The Hard Thing About Hard Things, and more with Krisztina “Z” Holly (founder of LA mayor’s MAKE IT IN LA initiative). Since the discussion took place before an undergraduate audience as part of UCLA Engineering’s dean’s “distinguished speaker series”, Horowitz ends up answering various questions that begin with “What’s your advice to [x]?”

But “I was a mediocre computer scientist!” he observes. So… sums up Holly, “Care for your people, think for yourself, don’t be afraid to make those tough decisions.”