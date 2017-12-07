AI: What’s Working, What’s Not

watch time: 30 minutes

It’s the golden age of artificial intelligence (AI), a.k.a. machine learning, deep learning, and other distributed computing. But like every golden age, there’s a gold rush-like buzz in the air that makes it hard to tell what’s hype and what’s not; what’s actually happening now vs. what will happen later (or not at all). What should we pay attention to… and how do we know where to look? And what should every business be thinking about?

Andreessen Horowitz operating partner and head of the deal and research team Frank Chen reflects on all this and more, in this talk delivered at our most recent annual a16z Summit, which took place November 2017.

