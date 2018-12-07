The Case Study of BuzzFeed Tasty and the Evolution of Brand

watch time: 16 minutes

How can brands evolve in an internet-native world? The answer may lie in the case study of BuzzFeed’s Tasty food network, a global media brand that evolved by breaking all the rules: focusing on building a viral brand first, and then figuring out distribution and channel second.

But what else can we learn about the process of innovation — and experimentation cycles — here (including physical products)? And does brand loyalty still exist? In this short talk delivered at the annual a16z Summit 2018 as part of the consumer & entertainment segment, Ashley McCollum, General Manager of Tasty & Nifty at BuzzFeed, shares her thoughts on brands in the digital age… including the four pillars of a modern brand.