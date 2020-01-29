16 Minutes on the News #21: Coronavirus Outbreak

This episode of 16 Minutes on the news from a16z is all about the recent coronavirus outbreak — or rather, a new type of coronavirus called 2019-nCoV for 2019 novel coronavirus. Since it’s an ongoing and fast-developing news cycle, we take a quick snapshot for where we are, what we know, and what we don’t know, and discuss the vantage point of where tech comes in. Topics covered include:

definition of a virus, categories of coronaviruses

how this stacks up so far against SARS and MERS

speed of sequencing, implications of genomic info

speed of information sharing

spread and different ways to think about how bad an epidemic is

R0 (“r-naught”/”nought”) and what it measures

current moves and treatments

Our a16z guest is Judy Savitskaya on the bio team, in conversation with Sonal Chokshi.

