16 Minutes on the News #21: Coronavirus Outbreak

This episode of 16 Minutes on the news from a16z is all about the recent coronavirus outbreak — or rather, a new type of coronavirus called 2019-nCoV for 2019 novel coronavirus. Since it’s an ongoing and fast-developing news cycle, we take a quick snapshot for where we are, what we know, and what we don’t know, and discuss the vantage point of where tech comes in. Topics covered include:
- definition of a virus, categories of coronaviruses
- how this stacks up so far against SARS and MERS
- speed of sequencing, implications of genomic info
- speed of information sharing
- spread and different ways to think about how bad an epidemic is
- R0 (“r-naught”/”nought”) and what it measures
- current moves and treatments
Our a16z guest is Judy Savitskaya on the bio team, in conversation with Sonal Chokshi.
Link sources or background readings for this episode:
- Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services) + types
- World Health Organization (in the United Nations) — situation report #6, January 26
Other background readings / pieces mentioned in this episode:
- “Scientists are moving at record speed to create new coronavirus vaccines–but they may come too late”, Jon Cohen, Science (AAAS), January 27
- “Clinical features of patients infected with 2019 novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China”, The Lancet, January 24
- “Discovery of a novel coronavirus associated with the recent pneumonia outbreak in humans and its potential bat origin”, bioRxiv, January 2 *note – preprint, NOT peer reviewed*
- “The deceptively simple number sparking coronavirus fears”, Ed Yong, The Atlantic, January 28 *this appeared AFTER this episode was recorded, so sharing here as additional reading only*
January 29, 2020