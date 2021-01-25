Bio Eats World: The Fundamental Principles of Reality

What are the fundamental principles that govern the physical world around us, and how did we get to them? In this episode of Bio Eats World, hosts Hanne Winarsky and Lauren Richardson talk to Nobel prize-winning physicist Frank Wilczek about the essential principles of modern physics that have built our understanding of the world. Wilczek (who won the Nobel in 2004 for the discovery of asymptotic freedom in the theory of the strong interaction) dives into not just the principles of physics themselves—around space, time, fields, energy, and the laws that govern them—but the key intellectual driver that brought us to them, which he calls “radical conservatism”, or the idea of pushing every theory to its limit.

In this wide-ranging, philosophical conversation, Wilczek tells the stories of how certain key theories moved from ideas to principles, from cosmology to complementarity; how the complexity of biology arises from the simplicity of physics; what lead to the discovery of dark matter and axions; what the future of the universe might look like; but most of all, how we as humans attempt to understand the beautiful, complicated world around us.