To celebrate the LA community and the city’s new growth, a16z hosted Time to Build Los Angeles, an event where we invited LA-based investors, founders, and operators from across a diverse range of industries to talk about company building in LA.
Investing in LA
by Andrew Chen, Turner Novak, Minnie Ingersoll, and Michelle Kung
Building Better Factories
by Chris Power and Oliver Hsu
Building Community Marketplaces
by Grant LaFontaine and Connie Chan
Building the Future of Games
by Timmu Tõke, David Banks and Jonathan Lai
Art of the Deal
by Marc Andreessen, Ari Emanuel and Sriram Krishnan