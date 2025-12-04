State of AI: An Empirical 100 Trillion Token Study with OpenRouter

Malika Aubakirova and Anjney Midha

The past year in AI has been defined by rapid shifts in capability, adoption, and developer behavior. Breakthrough reasoning models, the acceleration of open-source innovation, and a surge in AI-native applications have reshaped how we build and interact with intelligent systems. Today, we are releasing a new empirical study that examines these changes through a particularly comprehensive lens: more than 100 trillion tokens of real-world LLM usage from OpenRouter.

OpenRouter now serves over 5+ million developers and routes traffic across 300+ models from more than 60 providers. The platform has grown from handling roughly 10 trillion tokens per year to more than 100 trillion as of mid-2025. Just last week, OpenRouter processed more than 1 trillion tokens every single day. For perspective, OpenAI’s entire API averaged about 8.6 trillion tokens per day in October. This scale gives OpenRouter a particularly comprehensive view into how developers use AI across industries, geographies, and model families.

Our goal with this study is simple: provide the largest scale empirical picture yet of what people do with AI today, and what that tells us about the next chapter of the industry.

The Shift Toward Reasoning and Agency

A year ago, most models excelled at surface-level pattern prediction. They produced fluent text, but struggled with multi-step reasoning and planning. That changed on December 5, 2024 with the release of OpenAI’s first full-fledged reasoning model, o1 (Strawberry). It marked the beginning of a new phase where models do not just answer questions but break down problems, search for information, and evaluate paths.

Our data shows this shift playing out in practice. The fastest-growing behavior on OpenRouter is what we call agentic inference. Developers are increasingly building workflows where the model acts in extended sequences rather than single prompts. A typical interaction no longer stops at a response. Instead, the model plans, retrieves context from tools or APIs, revises outputs, and iterates until the task is complete. Prompt lengths are increasing. Sessions have more turns. Specialized reasoning and tool-use models are gaining share.

The implication is profound. AI is moving from a static chat interface to an active participant in work. The competitive frontier is no longer only about accuracy or benchmarks. It is about orchestration, control, and a model’s ability to operate as a reliable agent. For founders, this represents a strategic opening. Products that embrace these workflows early will define the next generation of AI-native applications.

The Evolving Model Landscape

Because OpenRouter aggregates open and closed models at scale, the data tells a richer story of competition than benchmark leaderboards alone.

Several patterns stand out:

  • Open-source models are rising quickly, particularly reasoning-forward models like DeepSeek R1 and Kimi K2, which are capturing share due to cost efficiency and flexibility.
     • Creative and coding use cases remain the largest drivers of token volume, reinforcing the centrality of AI in software development and content generation.
     • Usage clusters strongly by model personality and conversational preference, which explains the unexpected durability of certain models that do not lead on academic benchmarks.
     • Retention patterns are increasingly influenced by breakthrough moments. When a new capability meaningfully changes what users can do, they switch models and do not switch back.

These insights are difficult to see from traditional benchmarks. They emerge only when examining large-scale, real-world interactions across models and workloads.

Why This Matters

The shift toward agentic behavior and multi-step workflows is not a theoretical prediction. It is already visible in production traffic. As the industry matures, the winners will be those who capitalize on this shift by building for reasoning, tool use, persistence, and long-horizon tasks.

For researchers, the dataset surfaces fresh questions. Why is roleplay so dominant across models? What patterns in tool-augmented usage hint at future architectures? What retention curves can predict the next breakout capability? Real-world data at this scale has been missing from the field. This study begins to shade some lights on these questions.

Read the Full Study

The State of AI: An Empirical 100 Trillion Token Study with OpenRouter provides a deeper analysis of these trends, including open vs closed source model usages, geographic patterns, category taxonomies, and cohort-based insights into long-term engagement.

You can access the full report here on OpenRouter. It is a comprehensive resource for anyone building, researching, or investing in AI. Understanding how 100 trillion tokens are used in the real world offers a data-driven guide to the future of the ecosystem.

This is just the beginning of a richer conversation grounded in real world usage. We invite you to dive in.

Contributors
More From These Contributors

Views expressed in “posts” (including podcasts, videos, and social media) are those of the individual a16z personnel quoted therein and are not the views of a16z Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) or its respective affiliates. a16z Capital Management is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply any special skill or training. The posts are not directed to any investors or potential investors, and do not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment.

The contents in here — and available on any associated distribution platforms and any public a16z online social media accounts, platforms, and sites (collectively, “content distribution outlets”) — should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice. You should consult your own advisers as to legal, business, tax, and other related matters concerning any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in these materials are subject to change without notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by others. Any charts provided here or on a16z content distribution outlets are for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon when making any investment decision. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, posts may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein. All content speaks only as of the date indicated.

Under no circumstances should any posts or other information provided on this website — or on associated content distribution outlets — be construed as an offer soliciting the purchase or sale of any security or interest in any pooled investment vehicle sponsored, discussed, or mentioned by a16z personnel. Nor should it be construed as an offer to provide investment advisory services; an offer to invest in an a16z-managed pooled investment vehicle will be made separately and only by means of the confidential offering documents of the specific pooled investment vehicles — which should be read in their entirety, and only to those who, among other requirements, meet certain qualifications under federal securities laws. Such investors, defined as accredited investors and qualified purchasers, are generally deemed capable of evaluating the merits and risks of prospective investments and financial matters.

There can be no assurances that a16z’s investment objectives will be achieved or investment strategies will be successful. Any investment in a vehicle managed by a16z involves a high degree of risk including the risk that the entire amount invested is lost. Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by a16z is available here: https://a16z.com/investments/. Past results of a16z’s investments, pooled investment vehicles, or investment strategies are not necessarily indicative of future results. Excluded from this list are investments (and certain publicly traded cryptocurrencies/ digital assets) for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly. As for its investments in any cryptocurrency or token project, a16z is acting in its own financial interest, not necessarily in the interests of other token holders. a16z has no special role in any of these projects or power over their management. a16z does not undertake to continue to have any involvement in these projects other than as an investor and token holder, and other token holders should not expect that it will or rely on it to have any particular involvement.

With respect to funds managed by a16z that are registered in Japan, a16z will provide to any member of the Japanese public a copy of such documents as are required to be made publicly available pursuant to Article 63 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan. Please contact compliance@a16z.com to request such documents.

For other site terms of use, please go here. Additional important information about a16z, including our Form ADV Part 2A Brochure, is available at the SEC’s website: http://www.adviserinfo.sec.gov.

Stay up to date on the latest from a16z Infra team

Sign up for our a16z newsletter to get analysis and news covering the latest trends reshaping AI and infrastructure.

See All Newsletters
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
go to top
By navigating this website you agree to our cookie policy.