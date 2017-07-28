a16z Video: A Brief History of Credit Cards (or, What Actually Happens When You Swipe)

hhttps://youtu.be/vR-uvPPdI_M

watch time: 5 minutes

a16z General Partner Alex Rampell helps solve the great mystery of what actually happens when you swipe your credit card?! He takes us from the beginning of the credit card revolution (including the credit card’s hometown of Fresno, California) to how both information and money travel through the five parties involved in every credit card transaction… which now drive our daily lives.

credits: Historical footage courtesy of the Prelinger Archives and the Internet Archive. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.