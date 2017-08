In this animated short video, a16z Partner Benedict Evans describes “the s-curve” in the life cycle of technology innovation, and why it’s important. Technologies like the PC, internet, and mobile phone emerge, grow, and mature in waves — from “a silly idea” to something everybody has”, to a platform to build on and further evolve the next innovation.

Credits: Historical footage courtesy of Prelinger Archives and “Computer Chronicles” by Stewart Cheifet Productions. Music by William Ryan Fitch.