a16z Video: The API Economy

In this short animated video, Martin Casado explains all things APIs: what they are, how they work, and how they’re underlying a huge and profound shift in the industry. From the invention of the automobile to the dawn of computers to the new ‘API economy,’ this video explains what happens as technologies mature and why the API represents a key evolution in programming and technology.

Credits: Historical footage courtesy of Prelinger Archives. Music: “Breezin” by Podington Bear. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.