10 Year Futures (Vs. What’s Happening Now)

The personal computer S-curve gave us 1.5 billion PCs and 3 billion people online, and now the smartphone S-curve is giving a computer to everyone on earth. So today, we have two innovation conversations: First, what can we build on the billion-scale platforms we have, what new models can we create, and do the internet giants leave any room? And second, what are the NEXT S-curves — the next transformative technology waves?

Andreessen Horowitz’ Benedict Evans reflects on all this and more, in this keynote delivered at our most recent annual a16z Summit, which took place November 14-15, 2017 in Las Vegas.