a16z Podcast: Market Shifts

NASDAQ CEO Adena Friedman runs one of the world’s largest financial services companies, including the NASDAQ stock exchange that’s home to more than 3,500 listed companies. They were also the creator of the world’s first electronic stock market. Yet how does the company adapt to technology trends today, such as the blockchain? How does it deal with other headwinds in its business, from fewer listed companies to trends in passive vs. active investing?

Based on a conversation that was recorded at our annual a16z Summit in November 2017, this podcast features general partner Jeff Jordan interviewing Friedman about these changes… as well as broader themes in the way markets work. They also discuss the IPO process (which Jordan has also shared his experiences and advice on) — from what companies should be thinking about to where technology could help.