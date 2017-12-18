a16z Podcast: Of Governors and Mayors, and Tech Policy

Many of the big tech policy issues of the day play out more so at the state and local level, not just federal level. The decisions that cities and states make every day — from autonomous vehicles to bike sharing — may therefore end up setting the stage for broader government policies around new tech.

But where do “politics” come in for these policy decisions? Many tech policies are in fact bi-partisan or even non-partisan, argue Governor Doug Ducey (R-Arizona) and Mayor of South Bend Pete Buttigieg (D-Indiana), in conversation with a16z policy team head Ted Ullyot. This “byte-sized” episode of the a16z Podcast is based on a conversation recorded November 2017 at our annual Summit event, focused on innovation. How can places and people be more receptive to innovation and innovators?