a16z Podcast: Data, Insight, and the Customer Experience

In 2017 the Economist declared data to be the world’s most valuable resource. And yet “data insight” is one of those phrases that, while important, is now so ubiquitous it’s been numbed of meaning. So how do you actually get the most meaningful insights from your data — and as you think about crafting the best customer experience, what does this look like? When and what is the best way to use this information… without getting to the dystopian future depicted in Minority Report?

This conversation, which took place at a16z’s annual summit event in November 2017, includes Suhail Doshi, co-founder and CEO of Mixpanel; Gil Elbaz, Founder and CEO of Factual; Jeff Glueck, CEO; and a16z partner Lauren Berson; and covers using data to understanding context and your customer base, how data can impact the physical world, what personalization *really* means, and more.