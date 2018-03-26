a16z Podcast: From Teaching Leadership to Being a Leader

Few operators become VCs, and even fewer go back to leading companies… so how does these perspectives change how one leads? Obviously, it’s a lot easier to think of a solution than execute on one… but then how does a leader empower one’s team to do the right thing without micromanaging or without being frustrated when they’re not getting what they wanted? (Hint: it has to do with providing context).

In this episode of the a16z Podcast, Andy Rachleff (president and CEO of Wealthfront, alum of Benchmark) shares his thoughts on leadership, as well as his own journey as an entrepreneur in a particular vertical, in conversation with Bethany Coates, founder and CEO of BreakLine, which helps vets transition into tech. (The discussion took place during one of BreakLine’s programs, co-designed and hosted at a16z). And since both are/were also teachers at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business (where Rachleff still lectures, and where Coates served as Assistant Dean for their Global Innovation Programs) — how does teaching make one a more authentic leader, given all the styles of leadership out there? All this and more in this episode.