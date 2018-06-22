a16z Podcast: All Things Compensation

Compensation is a topic near and dear to most everyone’s heart… but what does compensation actually mean? What does it include, and what does it not? How do you compete in an intensely competitive environment, while balancing your company’s real affordability needs? This broad discussion (based on an event held at Andreessen Horowitz) covers all things comp, from how to get to alignment on a compensation philosophy within your company and on your exec team, to the plusses and minuses of RSUs vs. stock options.

The conversation includes Steve Cadigan, talent advisor and cofounder at ISDI Digital University; Thanh Nguyen, Executive Director at Connery Consulting; Greg Loehmann, principal at Compensia; and a16z partner Shannon Schiltz, who heads up a16z’s HR, Tech Talent, and People Practices operation.