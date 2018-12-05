a16z Video: When Advertising Isn’t Enough

Believe it or not, we’re still in the early days of the internet. And even though it originated in the U.S., countries like China — that leapfrogged the infrastructure phase to go mobile-first — show us what’s possible when we go beyond advertising-only based models.

In this presentation from a16z’s Summit event, a16z General Partner Connie Chan looks at what happens to commerce, entertainment, influencers and all kinds of content consumption when we go from business models that rely only on “eyeballs” to ones that rely more on “wallets”. What inspiration can innovation strategists, marketers and product designers take from China when it comes to rethinking the future of brand, mindshare, and attention?