Lucky 8 Pieces of Innovation Inspiration from China

We’ve written and talked a lot about China as a laboratory for software-based innovation … especially given it leapfrogged the PC era directly to mobile. Below, we share 8 of our most interesting, under-the-radar pieces on China, featuring both a16z experts and special guests — from ethnographers to economists — all discussing the impact of China on everything from product ideas and business models, to tech, trade, and politics. Happy Lunar New Year! (Oh and by the way, also check out this post on how WeChat used Chinese New Year to overcome the chicken/egg problem of getting user payment credentials).

Mindsets for thinking about innovation in — and competition from — China with Connie Chan

Until now, most entrepreneurs and commenters have been so focused on the obvious market size opportunity that they often forget the less obvious reason to study China: That there is much to learn from, not just about, Chinese companies. This includes everything from redefining how we think of innovation and how internet companies can monetize beyond advertising revenue to lessons on how startups can scale in a hyper-urban environment.

Stickers! filters! memes! livestreams!… oh my! with Connie Chan, Christina Xu, and Sonal Chokshi

From glittery reaction gifs modded by grandparents to rage faces on Reddit, stickers (gifs and other layered images) and emotive “biaoqing” have taken over messaging culture in China and beyond. Why are these forms of social communication so popular? Why has mobile livestreaming taken off so much more in China, from food-eating streams to entertainment and more?

On trade and innovation with and beyond China with Russ Roberts and Noah Smith