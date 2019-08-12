16 Minutes on the News #6: Health Claims, Corporate Breaches

This is episode #6 of our new show, 16 Minutes, where we quickly cover recent headlines of the week, the a16z way — why they’re in the news; why they matter from our vantage point in tech — and share our experts’ views on these trends as well.

This week we cover, with the following a16z experts:

health claims , insurance & big tech, and healthcare data liquidity — with a16z bio partner Julie Yoo;

, insurance & big tech, and healthcare data liquidity — with a16z bio partner Julie Yoo; Capital One data breach, cloud security, and corporate hacks — with a16z operating partner for security Joel de la Garza;

…hosted by Sonal Chokshi.