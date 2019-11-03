16 Minutes on the News #13: Ok Boomer; Microtransaction Fraud in Games

This is the 13th episode of 16 Minutes, our weekly-ish news show where we quickly cover the top headlines of the week, the a16z Podcast way: what’s real, what’s hype from our vantage point in tech. This week, we cover the following news — with a16z experts general partner Connie Chan and D’arcy Coolican from the consumer team, and former CSO/ a16z security operating partner Joel de la Garza — in conversation with Sonal Chokshi:

OK Boomer meme and meaning — What makes this meme news, given current and coming tech trends around meme-to-merchandise, ecommerce, video, app design, the future of social… and the overall zeitgeist between generations and cultural transitions? fraud in gaming microtransactions/ trading — Is money laundering really happening through gaming microtransactions? What to make of Valve’s recent restriction that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive container keys cannot be traded or sold on the Steam marketplace because they are now “believed to be fraud-sourced” by worldwide fraud networks?

Relevant/ related links:

credits: @linzrinzz on TikTok