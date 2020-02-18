16 Minutes on the News #23: Coronavirus Updates

This episode covers the latest updates since our previous deep-dive on the novel coronavirus outbreak. We cover the latest developments — new name, new declarations, new numbers, new definitions — as well as:

practical implications for the U.S. healthcare system given how it works today, and where we might go in the future — with a16z general partner Julie Yoo, given our vantage point in tech; and how the rt-PCR test works, and other updates about what the data do and don’t tell us, and whether and what terms are useful or not — with a16z bio partner Judy Savitskaya;

…in conversation with Sonal Chokshi.

Sources for this episode and/or other background links:

image: 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV), CDC, via Wikimedia Commons