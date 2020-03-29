This is the next cycle (Q1 2020) of Hustlin’ Tech, a podcast series (from the a16z Podcast) about technology platforms that create opportunities for people. Recorded right before the coronavirus pandemic, these next 3 episodes touch on many things that are top of mind right now: from the profession of nursing; to taking care of the elderly; and fighting bureaucracy to get money back — or to get help delaying utility bills and rent payments that are eligible for an extension or waiver of late fees due to the crisis.

Episode #4, “The Hustler’s Guide to Nursing Jobs” features:

Iman Abuzeid, MD, CEO and co-founder of Incredible Health, a hiring platform for nurses in the U.S. used by hospitals and health systems that helps hospitals find nurses faster, offers free continuing education to nurses everywhere, and puts nurses at the center; and

Stephanie Anyanwu, RN, who found her nursing job on the platform and also journeyed to the U.S. from abroad

…both interviewed by Ben Horowitz and Shaka Senghor.

You can find the first cycle of this series (Q4 2019) — including more about the what and the why — here.