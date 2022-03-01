There are people in the industry who seem to be everywhere you look. Zane Lackey has always been one of those people. He’s perhaps most well known as the cofounder and CSO of Signal Sciences, which was acquired by Fastly for $775M in 2020. Or maybe as an infrastructure angel investor. Or as the author of several books including the very popular O’Reilly book on building a devops friendly security program. Or … well, you get the point.

Over the last decade we’ve gotten to know Zane as a founder, an author, a luminary (I hate that word, too, but really he’s given foundational presentations at many of the top conferences in the industry), and as a great friend of the firm. Before all of that, he was the CISO of Etsy during the early days of devops and the shift to the cloud.

And so we’re absolutely thrilled to announce that Zane will be joining a16z as a general partner on the enterprise team focused on infrastructure. In many ways, this feels a bit like a homecoming. While we weren’t investors in Signal Sciences, we tracked the company closely and used it as a baseline when understanding where security met development. We’ve invested alongside Zane in a number of deals (e.g. Truffle Security and Material Security) and believe he’s one of the most beloved angel investors in the industry. In fact, with a number of entrepreneurs I work with, he’s the first call they make when looking for advice.

Zane typifies the original mold of an a16z GP. He’s an incredibly strong operator and built a company over nearly seven years, continuing to grow it post-acquisition. He’s seen a fantastic exit, but also knows what it’s like to be kicked in the teeth for years and have to get up and continue to fight.

We’ve always jumped at the opportunity to work alongside Zane, and now we’re making it official. At a16z, he’ll continue to focus on all aspects of infra, from security to devops to cloud. And whatever else comes along. Welcome Zane!

***

The views expressed here are those of the individual AH Capital Management, L.L.C. (“a16z”) personnel quoted and are not the views of a16z or its affiliates. Certain information contained in here has been obtained from third-party sources, including from portfolio companies of funds managed by a16z. While taken from sources believed to be reliable, a16z has not independently verified such information and makes no representations about the enduring accuracy of the information or its appropriateness for a given situation. In addition, this content may include third-party advertisements; a16z has not reviewed such advertisements and does not endorse any advertising content contained therein.

This content is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as legal, business, investment, or tax advice. You should consult your own advisers as to those matters. References to any securities or digital assets are for illustrative purposes only, and do not constitute an investment recommendation or offer to provide investment advisory services. Furthermore, this content is not directed at nor intended for use by any investors or prospective investors, and may not under any circumstances be relied upon when making a decision to invest in any fund managed by a16z. (An offering to invest in an a16z fund will be made only by the private placement memorandum, subscription agreement, and other relevant documentation of any such fund and should be read in their entirety.) Any investments or portfolio companies mentioned, referred to, or described are not representative of all investments in vehicles managed by a16z, and there can be no assurance that the investments will be profitable or that other investments made in the future will have similar characteristics or results. A list of investments made by funds managed by Andreessen Horowitz (excluding investments for which the issuer has not provided permission for a16z to disclose publicly as well as unannounced investments in publicly traded digital assets) is available at https://a16z.com/investments/.