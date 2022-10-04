What I’ve Been Up To Lately

- The Realignment: Marc Andreessen: Building, Web3, Collapsing Trust, and Realignments
- The Center for the Study of Partisanship and Ideology (CSPI): Flying X-Wings into the Death Star: On Investing and Tech | Marc Andreessen & Richard Hanania
- “YOUR WELCOME” with Michael Malice: Marc Andreessen
- Making Sense with Sam Harris: What Went Wrong?: A Conversation with Marc Andreessen
- The Knowledge Project with Shane Parrish: Inside the Mind of A Famous Investor | Marc Andreessen
Books:
The single best book I have found on who we are and how we got here:
- The Ancient City by Numa Denis Fustel De Coulanges
- The Machiavellians by James Burnham
- The Managerial Revolution by James Burnham
- The Spanish Civil War by Hugh Thomas
- Homage to Catalonia by George Orwell
- Spain In Our Hearts by Adam Hochschild
- Mine Were Of Trouble by Peter Kemp
- Lindbergh by Scott Berg
- The Ambassador: Joseph P. Kennedy at the Court of St. James’s by Susan Ronald
- The Guarded Gate by Daniel Okrent
- The Second Coming of the KKK by Linda Gordon
- War For Eternity by Benjamin Teitelbaum
- The New Right by Michael Malice
- Hitler: A Global Biography by Brendan Simms
- Hitler: Ascent and Hitler: Downfall by Volker Ullrich
- The God That Failed by Richard Crossman
- The Romance of American Communism by Vivian Gornick
- Witness by Whittaker Chambers
- Joseph McCarthy by Arthur Herman
- Days of Rage by Bryan Burrough
- Radical Chic and Mau-Mauing the Flak Catchers by Tom Wolfe
- Lenin by Victor Sebestyen
- Lenin On The Train by Catherine Merridale
- A New World Begins by Jeremy Popkin
- Fascism by Paul Gottfried
- Anti-Fascism by Paul Gottfried
- The True Believer by Eric Hoffer
- The Captive Mind by Czeslaw Milosz
- The Power of the Powerless by Vaclav Havel
- No Offense: Civil Religion and Protestant Taste by John Murray Cuddihy
- Ordeal of Civility: Freud, Marx, Levi-Strauss, and the Jewish Struggle With Modernity by John Murray Cuddihy
- The WEIRDest People In The World by Joseph Henrich
- Who We Are And How We Got Here by David Reich
- A Conflict of Visions: Ideological Origins of Political Struggles by Thomas Sowell
- The Vision of the Anointed: Self-Congratulation as a Basis for Social Policy by Thomas Sowell
- Public Choice Theory and the Illusion of Grand Strategy by Richard Hanania
- History Has Begun: The Birth of a New America by Bruno Macaes
- The End of History and the Last Man by Francis Fukuyama
- Alexandre Kojève: Wisdom at the End of History by James Nichols
- Beyond Good and Evil by Friedrich Nietzsche
- Intellectuals by Paul Johnson
- Intellectuals and Society by Thomas Sowell
***
