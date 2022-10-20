Titan’s Clayton Gardner on How the Fintech Market is Changing

In this episode of a16z Live, we are joined by Titan co-founder and co-CEO Clayton Gardner; a16z General Partner Anish Acharya; and a16z growth partner, Alex Immerman. The trio starts their conversation by diving into the difference between active and passive investment management and where Titan fits into that matrix. Building upon that foundation, they discuss how the fintech market is changing, why historically the best fund managers have not taken retail money, and whether that’s changing the importance of curation in UX on competitive platforms, and of course the role of regulation.