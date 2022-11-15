The American Dynamism 50

Affordable childcare. Reusable rockets. Unsnarled supply chains. Sustainable farming. Clean energy. Accessible housing. The companies below are tackling some of the nation’s stickiest, most pressing challenges — and pioneering new technologies in the process. Their founders hail from government offices, classrooms, farmland, factories, research labs, and space stations. And they chose to establish their businesses in every corner of the country, from Carson City, Nevada to Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pittsburgh to Atlanta. Their backstories are as varied as their visions. One thing unites them: A quest to take on our country’s most pressing issues to support the national interest. It’s a pursuit we refer to as American Dynamism.

With this project, we aim to spotlight the ingenuity of 50 tech companies that embody the spirit of American Dynamism. We considered a variety of factors in its compilation, including mission, momentum, job creation, funding, and more. Some of the founders featured partner with the government, some aim to improve — or supersede — legacy institutions, and many are public servants-turned-entrepreneurs themselves (more on that below). Ultimately, we hope the ambitions of the 50 companies below spark conversation and spur progress.