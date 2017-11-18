a16z Podcast: The Rise of the CCO

There’s a new C-level role in town: the CCO, or Chief Customer Officer. This episode (based on a previous event) is all about the rise of this new role, why it’s so important — and what the actual scope and function of the role should be.

a16z’s Matt Levy, partner on the exec talent team, discusses with (CCOs all) Allison Pickens of Gainsight; Krista Anderson-Copperman from Okta; and Hatima Shafique from Databricks why it is that the Chief Customer Officer is becoming more prevalent across a number of different kinds of companies; what the strategic value of a CCO is (and how it’s actually very different from a VP of Customer Success!); and finally, the career pathing of the Chief Customer Officer.