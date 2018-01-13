Rise of the Super App: Mobile-First Product Ideas from China

watch time: 12 minutes

Apps like WeChat and Alipay in China show us what’s possible when an entire country leapfrogs over the PC era directly to mobile. And while the contexts and nuances differ significantly, there are lots of product ideas that companies can learn from China (not just the other way around) — especially given the trends of “super apps”, whether for work or for personal use.

In this “lightning talk” delivered at the second annual Women in Product Conference 2017, a16z partner Connie Chan shares thoughts on cross-border innovation and more. What does “mobile-first” really mean?