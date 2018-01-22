a16z Podcast: Beyond CES: Connected Home Devices, Voice, and More

In this hallway conversation of the a16z Podcast, Benedict Evans and Steven Sinofsky discuss CES 2018 and share insight on what they took from this year’s show. How much can you discern each company’s “big picture” strategy out of the slew of new products, press releases, and announcements that flood the floor? How do you sort the wheat from the chaff?

And beyond the event of CES itself, Evans and Sinofsky analyze the experimentation we’re beginning to see in connected consumer electronics for the home. When it comes to the smart home, it seems as though more is better — more devices, more connectivity, and a single network to rule them all — but that isn’t the case. How (and when) will these devices and appliances — some of which you only buy new every 10-20 years — all connect into one system, and what will that platform look like? Which devices will we actually need to be “smart”, and what will be today’s equivalent of the electric carving knife? Where will new kinds of UI come in; when will a simple GO button be the better option? All this and more in this episode.