a16z Podcast: How Tech is Changing Investing

As people begin to gain access to information that was previously left to only trained specialists, a new set of asset classes are being created — and they are changing the way we think about everything from banking to customizing portfolios and more. But if investing (and most decision making, in fact) is about navigating uncertainty, what can new tools and models do — and not do — for investors both big and small?

Recorded at a16z’s Summit event in November 2017, John Fawcett, CEO of Quantopian, Joshua Levin, cofounder and CSO of OpenInvest, and a16z’s Angela Strange discuss new models of investing for both retail and institutional investors that new technologies are enabling.